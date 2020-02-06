06 February 2020
WATCH | MSG is more common in food than you think
Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is a flavor enhancer commonly added to Chinese food, canned vegetables, soups, and processed meats.
Stringr
Many are against consuming monosodium glutamate, commonly known as MSG, but how much control do we really have if the flavour enhancer is added to more than just the usual suspects, like processed meats and crisps?
Image credit: Unsplash/James Sutton
