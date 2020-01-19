19 January 2020
WATCH: Intermittent fasting may help you live longer
Studies suggest intermittent fasting can reduce blood pressure, aid in weight loss and improve longevity.
Stringr
New research shows that committing to intermittent fasting could aid in reducing blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and improve longevity.
Image credit: iStock
