19 January 2020

WATCH: Intermittent fasting may help you live longer

Studies suggest intermittent fasting can reduce blood pressure, aid in weight loss and improve longevity.

New research shows that committing to intermittent fasting could aid in reducing blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and improve longevity.

