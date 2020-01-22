advertisement
22 January 2020

WATCH: Eating disorders aren’t what you think

Did you know that people who look healthy could also be suffering from an eating disorder?

People can look healthy. Eating disorders don't always reflect somebody who is extremely thin or someone is overweight. Normal weight patients can also have eating disorders.

