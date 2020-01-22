22 January 2020
WATCH: Eating disorders aren’t what you think
Did you know that people who look healthy could also be suffering from an eating disorder?
Stringr
People can look healthy. Eating disorders don't always reflect somebody who is extremely thin or someone is overweight. Normal weight patients can also have eating disorders.
Image credit: iStock
