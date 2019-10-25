advertisement
25 October 2019

WATCH: An unhealthy obsession with healthy eating

Do you find yourself constantly feeling guilty if you even look at a slice of pizza?

Are you obsessed with defining and maintaining the perfect diet, rather than an ideal weight?

You may be suffering from orthorexia.

While it can be challenging to identify, it is defined as someone with obsessive behaviour in pursuit of a healthy diet.

People who suffer from the condition display signs and symptoms of anxiety disorders that frequently occur alongside other eating disorders.

