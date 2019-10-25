WATCH: An unhealthy obsession with healthy eating Do you find yourself constantly feeling guilty if you even look at a slice of pizza?

Stringr

Are you obsessed with defining and maintaining the perfect diet, rather than an ideal weight?

You may be suffering from orthorexia.

While it can be challenging to identify, it is defined as someone with obsessive behaviour in pursuit of a healthy diet.

People who suffer from the condition display signs and symptoms of anxiety disorders that frequently occur alongside other eating disorders.

Image credit: iStock

