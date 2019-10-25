25 October 2019
WATCH: An unhealthy obsession with healthy eating
Do you find yourself constantly feeling guilty if you even look at a slice of pizza?
Stringr
Are you obsessed with defining and maintaining the perfect diet, rather than an ideal weight?
You may be suffering from orthorexia.
While it can be challenging to identify, it is defined as
someone with obsessive behaviour in pursuit of a healthy diet.
People who suffer from the condition display signs and
symptoms of anxiety disorders that frequently occur alongside other eating
disorders.
Image
credit: iStock
