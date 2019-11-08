08 November 2019
WATCH: 5 foods that flush fat
But you need to have a proper fitness plan and watch your calories too.
These 5 foods will help to rid your body of fat when combined with proper fitness and calorie-restriction.
Image credit: Matthew Henry, Burst
Cover Media
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.