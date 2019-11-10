10 November 2019
WATCH: 4 snack foods and drinks originally meant to be medicinal
These were meant for something else entirely.
The makers of these products had other intentions.
Image
credit: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.