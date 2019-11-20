20 November 2019
Top 5 metabolism-boosting proteins
Speeding up your metabolism allows you to burn more calories and is a critical to losing weight.
Stringr
Protein has a higher thermic effect than carbs or fat and is one of the most important nutrients to rev up your metabolism.
Image credit: Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.