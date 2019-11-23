23 November 2019
The 5 best sources of plant-based protein
Always good to have options!
These 5 plant-powered sources of protein are amazing!
Image credit: Monika Grabkowska, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.