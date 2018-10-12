advertisement
Updated 12 October 2018

SA publications among the worst for negative portrayals of people with obesity

SA publications are among the most stigmatising in the world in terms of how they portray obesity, according to a recent study.

0

A study published on Thursday found that South African media is the among most stigmatising in the world in terms of how it portrays obesity.

The country’s online publications scored the highest for the negative portrayals of people with obesity together with Italy, Hong Kong and Morocco. 

Research has found that stigmatising individuals for obesity only makes the situation worse - a 2014 study published in the Obesity journal found that obese people who were fat shamed gained up to 2kg than those who were not stigmatised for their weight. 

Researchers from the international non-profit World Obesity Federation analysed close to 200 images used in articles about obesity from online publications in 15 countries across the globe. 

More than half (63%) of images used showed overweight or obese people, while 42% showed isolated body parts which researchers consider to be negative imagery.

“The use of these images can reinforce stereotypes about personal responsibility and blame. The images also tended to present people with obesity as miserable, distressed or sad,” the 2018 World Obesity Federation annual report says. 

Researchers recommend media organisations choose images that portray people with obesity in a more respectful manner — for instance, using a photo of a big person exercising or images that don’t isolate certain parts of their bodies — will health reduce weight stigma.

“Weight stigma in the media reinforces dislike and disrespect for people living with obesity and emphasises ‘personal responsibility’ for the disease,” the study states.

“[This] may not only absolve governments and commercial actors of responsibility for their role in creating obesogenic environments but may also lead individuals living with obesity to blame themselves and internalise the stigma about their condition.”

– Heath-e News 

Amy Green and Pontsho Pilane

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Hydration: how much is too much?

2018-08-30 11:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Your digestive health »

SEE: Digestive health myths busted 5 foods that can be bad for your gut QUIZ: How well do you know your digestive system?

9 habits that could hurt your digestive system

When last did you give your gut any thought? Turns out these nine common habits could actually be causing damage to your digestive system.

Looking after your skin »

This strange disorder gives children very hard, thick skin Different skin allergies – causes and treatments All you need to know about sunscreen

What you should know about choosing skincare products

With so many skincare products on the market, you might not be sure what you're actually putting on your skin.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 