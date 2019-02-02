advertisement
02 February 2019

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: The truth about beans

WATCH: Do beans really make you fart? Should beans be a regular part of your diet? We look into the food group that often gets a bad rap.

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

5 reasons to love avocados

2018-10-14 07:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Depression »

Sad or depressed – what is the difference?

It can be difficult to differentiate between feelings of sadness and depression. There are, however, distinct differences.

Pregnancy »

Amniocentesis (procedure) 'Panic parenting' fear drives many women to freeze eggs 6 early miscarriage symptoms all pregnant women need to know

This is what having an amniocentesis really feels like

An amniocentesis is procedure in which a small amount of amniotic fluid containing foetal tissue is extracted from the uterus to be screened for chromosomal abnormalities.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 