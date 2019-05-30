advertisement
Updated 30 May 2019

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: Addicted to pleasure - Sugar

How sugar cane fuelled a consumer revolution but is now responsible for serious ailments.

We are often unaware of the sugar content of foods as it is added to many processed foods such as sauces, breakfast cereals, health and energy bars, yoghurt, milky drinks, instant coffee, flavoured coffee sachets and rusks.

But where did it start - how did we become so hooked on sugar?

Revealing the rich and controversial past of sugar, alcohol, tobacco and opium, Hollywood actor Brian Cox embarks on a thought-provoking journey to uncover how the commercial exploitation of these products hooked the rest of the world on an appetite for a good time.


 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

5 reasons to love avocados

2018-10-14 07:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 