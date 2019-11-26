advertisement
26 November 2019

Don’t like veggies? It could be how your genes make certain things taste

Why are broccoli, brussels sprouts and cabbage out of the question for some people?

A specific gene makes certain compounds taste bitter, which may make it harder for some people to add heart-healthy vegetables to their diet

Image credit: Sven Scheuermeier, Unsplash

 
