26 November 2019
Don’t like veggies? It could be how your genes make certain things taste
Why are broccoli, brussels sprouts and cabbage out of the question for some people?
A specific gene makes certain compounds taste bitter, which may make it harder for some people to add heart-healthy vegetables to their diet
Image credit: Sven Scheuermeier, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.