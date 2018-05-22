advertisement
22 May 2018

Chef schools compete to produce tasty R15 lunch box

Watch a video on the school 'lunchbox challenge' that was held in Soweto recently.

Two weeks ago Health-e visited the Soweto Skaftini Challenge to interview student chefs, parents and dieticians to ask: How can South African school lunches be both healthy, affordable and delicious?

With non-communicable diseases, childhood obesity, and hypertension on the rise, this question is about more than just tasty morsels. Seven chef schools competed to produce a tasty, R15 lunch box that was sampled by a team of food journalists, dietitians and chefs to choose the winning skaftini.

With 45% of South African adults living with hypertension, what we feed our children is as important as ever. Watch our video summarising the day below: 

Health-e News

 
