7 health benefits of spicy food every hot sauce lover needs to know about

When it comes to
healthy eating, spicy food gets some pretty mixed reviews. On one hand, there’s
talk that it speeds up your metabolism. On the other, it might cause acid
reflux. So... what gives?
Well, the whole
“spicy food causes acid reflux” thing isn’t totally accurate. “Most people who
have reflux or gastro issues don’t eat spicy food because they worry it might
make them feel worse,” says Bonnie Taub-Dix, registered dietician and
creator of BetterThanDieting.com and Read It Before You Eat It. But while it may seem counterintuitive, “eating spicy food can actually decrease acid production.”
Still, if you’ve been
avoiding spicy food, Taub-Dix doesn’t recommend having a crazy-hot meal right
away. Start slow! “Ditch the salt and add blends of different spices and
seasonings [to your meals],” she says. That extra spice adds delicious flavour
to an array of veggies and proteins – making them even more enticing to eat.
The main health
issue? Spicy foods are notoriously high in salt, says Taub-Dix, which can have
negative effects on heart health. When you buy spicy foods or products at the
store, check the label’s ingredient order. Ideally, you want the spice itself,
like jalapeño, habanero, or chilli powder at the very top – with salt low on the
list, or not at all.
Okay... but why bother
going through all this trouble? Is spicy food actually healthy? As it turns
out, spicy food packs some great benefits.
1. It boosts your metabolism
Taub-Dix says spicy
foods like hot chilli peppers contain the active compound capsaicin, which
helps boost metabolism as part of a healthy diet.
“I wouldn’t rely on
it as a weight loss method, though,” she says. If you’re eating something not
so healthy, adding hot sauce on top doesn’t cancel it out.
Not a fan of
mouth-burning spice? The compound is also found in milder spices like turmeric
and cumin, she says.
2. It curbs sugar cravings
Ever get a hankering
for sweets even though you’re not remotely hungry? Taub-Dix says spicy food
works similar to toothpaste: You rarely want to go to town on sweets once your
mouth is all minty fresh.
“After having the hot
and spicy taste in your mouth, you usually don’t want cookies afterwards,” she
says. “I’ve had patients say that when they have chilli sauce or jalapeño,
they’re satisfied because it feels like they’ve hit the spot.”
3. It reduces inflammation
Inflammation is
behind a host of serious illnesses, and Taub-Dix says capsaicin has powerful
anti-inflammatory properties. “We know reducing inflammation has a positive
effect on fighting heart issues and cancer,” she says.
4. It could boost your immune system
While eating fistfuls
of hot Doritos won’t ward off the common cold, the idea is that spices contain
antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that protect against bacteria in the
body, according to Taub-Dix. Hot lemon water with a dash of cayenne à la the
Beyoncé cleanse might not be the worst thing in the world at the onset of
sniffles.
5. It may... spice up your libido
Not feeling it
tonight? Have a hot date with some hot wings. According to Taub-Dix, consuming
spicy foods increases testosterone, the hormone tied to libido.
If you’re looking for
a partner who can keep up, one study from the journal Physiology and Behavior found
that those who gravitate towards spicy foods have higher levels of
testosterone, to begin with.
6. It can help you stay regular
So, it’s not exactly
the spicy foods themselves that’ll make you go, but all the chugging you’ll do
to offset the burning pain, according to Taub-Dix. “It triggers you to drink
more water, which helps with constipation,” she says.
7. It may reduce symptoms of depression
Taub-Dix says spicy
foods can release the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain, which helps
boost mood and alleviate depression. Keep in mind, though, that mental health
issues can be debilitating if left untreated. So seek professional help if you
think you might have a problem and don’t rely on spicy foods as a cure-all.
This article was
originally published on www.womenshealthmag.com
Image credit: iStock
Macaela Mackenzie