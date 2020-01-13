13 January 2020
5 secret healing powers of pineapple
It's not just delicious, it's good for you too.
Stringr
Pineapples are packed with nutrients, antioxidants and enzymes that can fight inflammation and disease.
Image credit:
Fiona Smallwood, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.