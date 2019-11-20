20 November 2019
4 carbs you can eat without gaining weight
Natural, unrefined carbs should be what you're aiming for.
Stringr
There is an essential factor that plays a part in being able to eat as many carbs as you want while keeping a thin waistline.
Image credit: Andrea
Tummons, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.