WATCH: Exercising while restricting calories could be bad for bone health New research shows that being in a constant caloric deficit combined with intense exercise can hurt your bones.

Calorie-restricted diets have gained popularity over time due to the fact that it often delivers results very quickly.

Restricting calories is the practice of eliminating or limiting dietary energy intake.

Now, experts have found that a constant caloric deficit can harm the bones when combined with intense exercise.

Image credit: iStock