WATCH | What is a flexitarian?

What is a flexitarian? If you're looking too eat more plant-based foods but don't want to cut out meat entirely, this diet could be for you.

New diets seem to surface very often. The latest trends is the flexitarian diet, a style of eating that encourages mostly plant based foods while allowing meat products in moderation.

There has recently been an influx of plant-based meats, however, their are still some people who eat real meat. They're now referred to as "flexitarians".

Being flexitarian is more of a lifestyle rather than a traditional diet, as it has no clear-cut rules of recommended numbers of calories.

The new trend is also great for people who are trying to transition into eating meat-free foods, instead of going cold turkey, you can test the waters and slowly wean yourself off.