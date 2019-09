WATCH: Is it healthier to eat your veggies cooked or raw? It's no secret that vegetables are good for you, but is it better to have them cooked or eat them raw?

It is said that you should eat more vegetables as they are extremely beneficial for your health.

In fact, if you want your children to eat more vegetables, scientists recommend offering them a variety instead of focusing on introducing them individually.

It has also been found that certain vegetables are a great source of protein if you're in search of a meat-free alternative.

But which method is better – raw or cooked?

Image credit: iStock