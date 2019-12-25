25 December 2019
WATCH: Here are five superfoods that are also good for the planet
Did you know that 75% of our food comes from just 12 plants and five animals?
The health of our food system is important for the health of the planet.
Image: iStock
World Economic Forum
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.