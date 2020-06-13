WATCH | Healthy swaps for all your junk food cravings You can take care of that temptation by having healthy food swaps on hand.

Stringr

Unhealthy cravings affect almost everyone. The areas of your brain responsible for memory and pleasure are activated, making cravings practically impossible to resist.

Instead of cheese puffs, try cheese crisps. "They are low carbohydrates, high protein and often come in portioned bags," says Sharon Richter, a registered dietician.

The trick is to replace foods high in sugar and carbohydrates for healthy options that will keep you satisfied for long.

Here are some healthy exchanges for some of the most commonly craved junk foods.