Updated 05 September 2019
WATCH: Are millennials killing these foods?
Millennials have been labelled as more 'health-conscious' than older generations, and are consequently shunning certain foods.
Stringr
Millennials have been changing what they consume and are more open to holistic brands that align their dietary preferences. This is prompting major food brands who are taking a financial hit, to launch health-focused products.
Image: iStock
Stringr
Live healthier
'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'
Goodbye, salt craving.