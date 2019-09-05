advertisement
Updated 05 September 2019

WATCH: Are millennials killing these foods?

Millennials have been labelled as more 'health-conscious' than older generations, and are consequently shunning certain foods.

Stringr

Millennials have been changing what they consume and are more open to holistic brands that align their dietary preferences. This is prompting major food brands who are taking a financial hit, to launch health-focused products.

Image: iStock

Stringr

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

5 reasons to love avocados

2018-10-14 07:00
advertisement

Live healthier

Heart health »

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

Diet & Nutrition »

8 benefits of gherkin juice that will make you want to drink some ASAP

Goodbye, salt craving.

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 