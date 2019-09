WATCH: Are fish oil supplements a health hoax? With fish oil supplements becoming more popular over time, researchers are beginning to wonder if it is really worth the hype.

Stringr

Over time, fish oil supplements have become very popular with some people saying it could decrease the risk of a heart attack and is good for brain health.

With all the popularity it has gained over time, scientists are beginning to wonder if there it is beneficial.

It's believed that there is insufficient evidence to back up the claims that it helps.

Image credit: iStock