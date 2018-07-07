The secret fuel your body craves – and how you can get enough of it

Most US men fall short by nearly half of the 38g of fibre
a day recommended by the US Institute of Medicine. But scientists now see that
number, set in 2002, as a guideline. Just eat more. Stir two tablespoons of psyllium
husks into your morning cereal.
More active years
Fibre
may be a youth nutrient. People who ate 32g of fibre a day over 10 years were
more likely to be “successful agers” (free of depression, cognitive decline and
ageing issues such as heart disease) than those who didn’t hit that threshold,
a 2016 Australian study found.
Fibre may control inflammation – the villain behind
many diseases – by curbing hunger and post-meal blood glucose spikes.
Better immunity
Men
who consumed a fibre-rich diet reported feeling healthier than those who
didn’t, a 2017 study in Food & Nutrition Research showed. Fibre may aid
immunity, reducing your risk of inflammatory diseases.
But is feeling healthier the same as being healthier?
Your perception of your health can be a powerful wellness influence, the
researchers say. Stock up on whole grains and produce (and don’t forget nuts!)
to steer clear of the doctor’s office.
Deeper sleep
1
cup oats + 1 large apple + 1 cup split peas
People
who hit 25g of fibre a day (combo above) got more deep sleep, a 2016 Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine study
found. In deep slumber, your day’s memories are stored and organised, says
co-author, Professor Marie-Pierre St-Onge, leading to better cognition.
7 ways to eat 7+ grams of fibre
1
whole avocado = 14g
3/4
cup hummus = 11g
1
cup artichoke hearts, boiled, drained, without salt = 10g
1/3
cup rice-based Asian snack mix = 10g
1/2
cup almonds = 9g
1
cup boiled peas = 9g
1
large pear = 7g
This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock
Micaela Young