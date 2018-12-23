The most beautiful weight-loss friendly dip: Beetroot hummus Beetroot can help you slim down – yes, really.

Meet Jodi Calitz – she’s one of our #WHNextFitFoodie Top 10 contenders. She’s a health guru, vegan and amazing yogi. Just check out her Insta @jodyc_myveganlife for some awesome inspo!

“Okay… Officially, I want my bikini for summer to be this colour. It’s so beautiful I have to wear it! My creamy roasted beetroot hummus is probably one of my favourite and easiest recipes to make, especially for Christmas. And yes, I actually call it a ‘meal’ because I can easily sit down with a bowl of this hummus and eat if by the spoonful – it’s that good and very healthy.”

Read more: Your new favourite healthy snack: Spicy roasted chickpeas

“I love beetroot! Roasted, steamed, juiced or raw, I truly enjoy its taste and flavour; however, many people don’t share my love for beetroot. It has a very distinct and earthy flavour and the red colour puts people off when preparing it. But the beetroot is a miracle food. That colour that stains your hands (it washes out by the way, so don’t worry) is what gives beetroot its magic powers.”

Check out these health benefits of beetroot:

Packed with essential minerals like manganese, potassium, copper and iron

Super high in antioxidants

Relieves inflammation

Promotes heart health

Prevents and fights cancer

Aids in detoxification of the liver

Boosts your brain function

Support digestive health

Enhances athletic performance

Increases weight loss (yes really!)

Beetroot hummus

1 cup cooked chickpeas (drained, but keep the liquid)

4 medium beetroots

2 tbsp tahini paste

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp paprika

1 large clove fresh garlic

salt and black pepper for seasoning

olive oil

Method

Clean and cut beetroot into quarters. Place them on some tin foil on a baking tray, season with salt and pepper and drizzle ¼ cup olive oil over them.

Bake in a preheated oven of 200 degrees C for 30 to 40 minutes (until they are soft and tender).

Once done, remove from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes or so.

Place the chickpeas, ½ cup of the drained liquid, tahini paste, lemon juice, paprika, garlic and ¾ cup of the roasted beetroot (cubed) into a blender, and blend. If too dry, add more of the chickpea liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste. It should become a super creamy and bright pink mixture of awesomeness... And that’s it, it’s that easy!

If you don’t have time to roast your beetroot, you can steam them as well. Wash, cut into quarters and place them into a pot with one cup of water. Allow them to simmer until soft. The skin will slide off easily once cooked, so there’s no need to peel.

Read more: Spice up your life with these 7 delicious hummus recipes

This hummus goes well with pretty much anything. Besides eating it directly out of the bowl, here are some examples to try: Seed crackers, sourdough breads, fresh veggie sticks, other roasted veggies, blobbed on salads, spread in wraps, a dip for a veggie crisp, in corn tortillas, on baked sweet potato. You name it, the list is endless.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za

Image credit: iStock