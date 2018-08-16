Craving chips? This is how to make your own vegetable crisps and satisfy your junk food cravings Tasty snacks don’t have to be made out of potatoes and salt. Make these healthy crisps for your next sports session.

Standard chips are about as nutritious as the bags they come in. Start with these benefit-packed raw ingredients and you’ll be munching guilt-free.



What to buy

Beetroot: Kettle chips? Pah. Aside from stamina-raising nitric oxide, beets boast vitamin C and iron (for increased energy and immunity), as well as the phytonutrient betalain, which helps your body detoxify – and turns your fingers pink.

Sweet potato: Ja, we said no potatoes. But as any nutritional hipster knows, these are no ordinary spuds: More sight-saving vit A, C, fibre and cancer-fighting phytos, fewer kilojoules and carbs.

Read more: 6 food combinations that are insanely good for you

Kale: A veritable vitamin alphabet: A, C, heart-protecting K, plus some of those phytonutrient things. The flatter Tuscan and Red Russian varieties roast more evenly and hold coatings better.

How to prep them

Preheat your oven to 175°C. Chop the veg into crisp-size pieces. If you’re using beets or sweets, a mandoline is both time efficient and OCD-satisfying. Just mind your fingers.

Read more: Get all the nutrients your body needs by stocking your cupboard with these five foods

For max crunch, ensure the veg is dry by using a salad spinner, tea towel or air and patience. Toss in olive oil to amp up the nutrients and guarantee crispiness.

What to put on them

Spread the veg out on a baking tray lined with baking paper, then sprinkle evenly with sea salt and your seasoning of choice to add further benefit as well as flavour.

Cumin: This earthy, Asian spice suppresses fat tissue growth – definitely worth having in your pantry.

Parmesan: A light dusting makes the veg’s disease-curbing carotenoids more easily absorbed.

Read more: 5 food myths your parents told you and the ones you should stop believing

Cayenne pepper: By now we shouldn’t have to tell you that this spikes your metabolism. Right?

How to cook them

Put the tray in your pre-heated oven and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until they look, well, crispy. Let them cool before eating, but be sure to eat them the same day or they’ll lose their crunch.

This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za

Image credit: iStock