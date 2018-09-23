Breakfast vs. dinner: Which meal is mightier? We serve up the nutritional stats on which plate to make your focus meal of the day.

Breakfast

Early bird benefits: You can trick yourself into cutting 3 766 kilojoules throughout the day by timing your breakfast immediately after a morning training session, according to the University of Scranton.

Don’t skip it

Ditching breakfast for a lie-in lowers your stocks of the reward chemical dopamine, making an afternoon sugar binge more likely, according to the University of Missouri.

Weighting game

Stacking 2 900kJ in the morning and limiting your dinners to 800kJ helps you lose 2.5 times more weight than doing the reverse.

Worst culprits

Diabetes risk

Not filling

Energy crash

Sugary cereal

Endorsements – Joe Wicks

“After I’ve smashed a HIIT session first thing, it’s important I refuel my body correctly with a proper breakfast.”

Dinner

Supper heroes: You can burn a total of 1 000g of fat in two weeks, while also supporting post-workout muscle growth, all by tucking into a hearty evening meal, according to the University of Munich.

Don’t skip it

According to Psychomatic Medicine, forgoing dinner to cut your kilojoule intake causes a rise in cortisol, not only slowing your metabolism but also disrupting your sleep.

Weighting game

Make dinner your largest meal and you’ll find it easier to maintain muscle while dieting, resulting in a better overall body composition.

Worst culprits

Microwave curry

Kilojoule bomb

Blood pressure spike

Packaging BPAs

Endorsements – Terry Crews

“Fasting between 22:00 and 14:00 the next day has kept me in truly great shape for the past five years.”

The MH verdict

Breakfast wins! The old proverb rings true. While porridge can’t compete with T-bone for taste, the importance of breakfasting like a king to maintain a healthy weight and set the tone for beneficial decisions throughout the day is incontrovertible. It pays to be a morning person, whichever way you slice it.

This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za

Image credit: iStock