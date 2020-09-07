INFOGRAPHIC | Rainbow Nation: Why you should be eating all the colours It's important for your health to ensure that you incorporate a colourful diversity in your pick of fruits and vegetables.

You need a rainbow-variety of fruits and vegetables for optimal health.

Foods get their colour and taste from phytonutrients – important compounds that fight disease.

Phytonutrients are powerful antioxidants that help prevent cell damage.

Blue, red, green, purple, orange and white – life would be incredibly dull without the colours that make up the world.

When it comes to food, vibrant colours indicate a range of nutrients that ensure your insides stay as vibrant as your fashionable attire in summer. This, however, applies only to "healthy foods", which means that sweets don't feature.

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables will ensure that you get all the nutrients you need to help fight disease and prevent health problems as you age.

What does colour have to do with anything?

Plant-based foods get their colour and taste from phytonutrients - bioactive compounds that have anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and even anti-ageing effects on the human body.

Positive effects include a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, less cell damage as we age, and a smaller risk of a range of cancers.

Colourful plant foods also contain other nutrients, like vitamins and potassium, which help boost your immune system.

Here are the phytonutrients associated with each colour:

According to Harvard Health, you should consume a total of four-and-a-half cups of fruits and vegetables every day.

For leafy greens, one cup equals only half a cup because they take up so much space.

To ensure you're getting all the nutrients you need, look at the colour palette of your meals and if one colour dominates too much, swap it out for another one. You can also do this for salads, fruit medleys, stir-fries and curries, and even the toppings on your pizza.

A colourful plate of food is visually appealing – and tastes delicious.

