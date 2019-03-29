The 7 pineapple benefits that will keep you snacking The fruit is an all-round miracle worker.

Last week the internet became obsessed with a pineapple video that made people question whether they really knew how to eat the tropical fruit. In the video, Twitter user @lewismccluskey initially shared, a pineapple is being pulled apart one nugget at a time.

Since then, many other users have tried to imitate the technique with varying levels of success. Regardless of how you eat your pineapple, the tropical fruit provides myriad benefits.

1. Eases digestion

Nothing spoils a meal faster than stomach cramps associated with poor digestion. If you find yourself struggling to digest the food you’ve consumed, start considering adding pineapple to your plate. The fruit contains a digestive enzyme called bromelain which helps break down protein molecules. Once broken down, the molecules are more easily absorbed resulting in improved digestion.

2. Boosts immunity and suppresses inflammation

Winter is coming, and that doesn’t just mean the start of the final Game of Thrones season. The changing weather results in more people contracting the common cold and flu as well as a flare up of seasonal allergies.

With its high concentrate of vitamins including vitamin C, consuming pineapple is a good way to fortify your immune system to prevent yourself from falling ill. A study conducted on over 90 children showed that those who ate canned pineapples had a lower risk of contracting viral or bacterial infections. The digestive enzyme, bromelain, is also said to reduce signs of inflammation.

3. Maintain your weight

Trying to lose weight but can’t stop snacking? Grab a slice of pineapple. The juicy fruit is low in kilojoules and high in fibre. Fibre helps you stay fuller for longer while reducing your total energy intake.

4. Recover faster

When it comes to muscle recovery, pineapple is an all-round powerhouse. The combination of Bromelain, vitamin C and manganese makes the fruit the perfect remedy for when you’ve gone too hard at the gym.

Bromelain’s anti-inflammatory properties curb the inflammation that comes with injury, while vitamin C is an antioxidant that plays an important role in tissue growth.

5. Strengthens bones

The mineral manganese is said to improve bone health. It also helps to maintain healthy connective tissues. One cup of pineapple contains over 70% of the recommended daily serving of manganese your body needs.

Fruits such as raspberries, strawberries and bananas also contain high amounts of manganese. Toss the fruit together and enjoy a delicious fruit salad.

6. Clears skin

Bromelain and vitamin C are not just good for digestive health – they’re great for your skin, too. Both have anti-inflammatory properties which help if you continuously struggle with acne.

Thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties, you can use pineapple to clear your skin; whether you consume the fruit or apply it tropically as a cream.

The presence of the trace mineral manganese in pineapple helps boost collagen production in the body. Increased collagen in the body allows your wounds to heal quicker. This comes in handy when you’ve cut yourself.

7. Prevents Hair Loss

As we age, our hair begins to fall out. If you’re worried about your receding hairline, and want to hold onto your locks for a little while longer, keep eating pineapple. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that fights free radicals in your body. Free radicals often prevent hair growth. By fortifying your body with the vitamin C from pineapples, you counteract this effect.

Pineapple really is the gift that keeps on giving, and adding pineapple extract to your scalp also allows your hair to grow back thicker and faster.

