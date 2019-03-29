The 7 pineapple benefits that will keep you snacking

Last week the internet became obsessed with a pineapple video that
made people question whether they really knew how to eat the tropical
fruit. In the video, Twitter user @lewismccluskey initially
shared, a pineapple is being pulled apart one nugget at a time.
Since then, many other users have tried to imitate the technique
with varying levels of success. Regardless of how you eat your pineapple, the
tropical fruit provides myriad benefits.
Read more: 7 reasons why you should consider getting an aloe vera plant
1. Eases digestion
Nothing spoils a meal faster than stomach cramps associated with
poor digestion. If you find yourself struggling to digest the food you’ve
consumed, start considering adding pineapple to your plate. The fruit contains
a digestive enzyme called bromelain which helps break down protein molecules.
Once broken down, the molecules are more easily absorbed resulting in improved
digestion.
Have pineapple as a snack, or buy
this juice.
2. Boosts immunity and suppresses inflammation
Winter is coming, and that doesn’t just mean the start of the
final Game of Thrones season. The changing weather results in more people
contracting the common cold and flu as well as a flare up of seasonal allergies.
With its high concentrate of vitamins including vitamin C,
consuming pineapple is a good way to fortify your immune system to prevent
yourself from falling ill. A study conducted
on over 90 children showed that those who ate canned pineapples had a lower
risk of contracting viral or bacterial infections. The digestive enzyme,
bromelain, is also said to reduce signs of
inflammation.
Read more: Is getting the flu vaccine worth the hype?
3. Maintain your weight
Trying to lose weight but can’t stop snacking? Grab a slice of
pineapple. The juicy fruit is low in kilojoules and high in fibre. Fibre helps
you stay fuller for longer while reducing your total energy intake.
It’s also naturally sweet making it a good alternative for all
those high-sugared snacks you crave. Eat them fresh, or buy this dried pineapple snack.
4. Recover faster
When it comes to muscle recovery, pineapple is an all-round
powerhouse. The combination of Bromelain, vitamin C and manganese makes the
fruit the perfect remedy for when you’ve gone too hard at the gym.
Bromelain’s anti-inflammatory properties curb the inflammation
that comes with injury, while vitamin C is an antioxidant that plays an
important role in tissue growth.
Either add pineapple to your post workout shake, or buy this pineapple flavoured BCAA.
Read more: 9 post-workout foods that will help you build muscle and recover faster
5. Strengthens bones
The mineral manganese is said to improve bone health. It also
helps to maintain healthy connective tissues. One cup of pineapple contains
over 70% of the recommended daily serving of manganese your body needs.
Fruits such as raspberries, strawberries and bananas also contain
high amounts of manganese. Toss the fruit together and enjoy a delicious fruit
salad.
6. Clears skin
Bromelain and vitamin C are not just good for digestive health –
they’re great for your skin, too. Both have anti-inflammatory properties which
help if you continuously struggle with acne.
Thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties, you can use pineapple
to clear your skin; whether you consume the fruit or apply it tropically as a
cream.
The presence of the trace mineral manganese in pineapple helps
boost collagen production in the body. Increased collagen in the body allows
your wounds to heal quicker. This comes in handy when you’ve cut yourself.
Try this face cleanser and toner for brighter skin.
Read more: How to detox your skin after overdoing the alcohol, sweets, or salt
7. Prevents Hair Loss
As we age, our hair begins to fall out. If you’re worried about
your receding hairline, and want to hold onto your locks for a little while
longer, keep eating pineapple. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that fights free
radicals in your body. Free radicals often prevent hair growth. By fortifying
your body with the vitamin C from pineapples, you counteract this effect.
Pineapple really is the gift that keeps on giving, and adding
pineapple extract to your scalp also allows your hair to grow back thicker and
faster.
This article was originally published on menshealth.com
Image credit: iStock
Megan Flemmit