9 reasons you should eat olives

Bet you didn’t know that
olives are a type of stone fruit (or drupe) or that they’re related to mangoes,
cherries, peaches and pistachios?
Drupes are identified by a hard
pit or stone surrounded by fleshy fruit.
Green olives are harvested
early in the season, while black olives are harvested at full maturity.
Both varieties are a great
low-kilojoule snack packed with “good” fat.
But no matter which type of
olive you enjoy – whether in a martini, salad, sandwich or as a tapenade – olives
offer many health benefits.
We’ve found nine benefits
that might get you eating more of these nutrient bombs.
Compiled by Mandy Freeman