10 best low-sugar fruits that won’t mess with your blood sugar Looking for fruit that doesn't affect your blood sugar?

Look: We need sugar to survive, both physically and emotionally. But even with fruits, you can inadvertently have too much of a good thing.

That said, you shouldn’t just cut out fruits altogether when trying to limit sugar intake. Fruits contain important nutrients like vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants – and increasing your intake of fruits and vegetables has been shown to reduce your cancer and mortality risk.

Instead, reach for fruits that are lower in sugar per serving. While registered dietititian Sarah Hortman says there aren’t any official guidelines as to what constitutes a “low-sugar” fruit, she says that “fruits containing higher fibre and water content dilute the amount of sugar or carbohydrate in a fruit.”

Without further (avoca)ado, these low-sugar fruits will allow you to get your sugar fix minus the dreaded energy crash.

Avocado

Yes, the reason millennials can’t afford to buy property is also a solid source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre. Avocados are so tasty and low in sugar that they make the perfect dessert substitute, says Hortman. Just swap your typical sweetener for some puréed avocado in your favourite milkshake, mousse, and cake recipes.

Per 1/3 fruit: 334kJ, 7g fat (1g sat), 4g carbs, 0.3g sugar, 4mg sodium, 3g fibre, 1g protein

Read more: Which is better for weight loss: fruits or veggies?

Watermelon

Watermelon might be your next favourite workout recovery snack. In a small study from the Journal of Agricultural Food Chemistry, researchers found that the amino acids in the fruit juice helped athletes recover faster (and feel less sore) after working out. Watermelon is also high in the antioxidant lycopene.

Per one-cup serving: 192kJ, 0g fat (0g sat), 12g carbs, 10g sugar, 2mg sodium, 1g fibre, 1g protein

Apples

Apples are the perfect mid-day snack because of their high soluble fibre content, which “absorbs water to become thick like the viscous texture of cooked oatmeal,” says Hortman. They’ve also been shown to lower your “bad” LDL cholesterol levels.

Per small apple: 322kJ, 0g fat (0g sat), 21g carbs, 15g sugar, 0mg sodium, 4g fibre, 0g protein

Read more: The 4 best fruits to eat if you’re trying to lose weight

Strawberries

The fruit (which, despite its name, isn’t technically a berry!) is packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants, has a decent amount of fibre, and can help reduce inflammation.

Per one-cup serving: 205kJ, 0g fat (0g sat), 12g carbs, 7g sugar, 2mg sodium, 3g fibre, 1g protein

Grapefruit

This citrus fruit ranks low on the sugar scale, with a bitter tartness to match. You also get half of your daily recommended value of vitamin C by eating just half of a fruit. But talk to your doctor if you’re taking meds – the FDA warns that grapefruit (and grapefruit juice) can have bad interactions with several types of drugs, including statins for cholesterol and even some types of antihistamines.

Per 1/2 medium grapefruit: 171kJ, 0.2g fat (0g sat), 10g carbs, 9g sugar, 0mg sodium, 1g fibre, 0.8g protein

Read more: 5 low-carb fruits that are super good for you

Limes

Limes are another great low-sugar fruit: only 1g of sugar in the entire fruit. You’ll also get nearly a third of your daily vitamin C dose per fruit. So don’t be afraid to use it to flavour salad dressings and fish tacos, or garnish your seltzer water when you’re feeling fancy.

Per medium lime: 83kJ, 0g fat (0g sat), 7g carbs, 1g sugar, 1mg sodium, 2g fibre, 0.5g protein

Olives

The Mediterranean diet has long been touted as the pathway to longevity, and thankfully, olives (which yes, are a fruit) are a staple. A small study from the American Journal of Hypertension found that polyphenol-rich olive oil is linked to decreased blood pressure in women who have high blood pressure or hypertension. While low in sugar, olives are often sold in cans and jars high in sodium, so keep an eye on portion sizes.

Per two tablespoon serving: 83kJ 2g fat (0.5g sat), 1g carbs, 0g sugar, 124mg sodium, 0g fibre, 0g protein

Read more: Here’s exactly how much fruit it’s safe to eat per week

Cucumbers

As a green-juice ingredient, we typically think of cucumbers as spa-friendly veggies. Surprise: They’re actually a fruit. Hortman says you can safely eat up to three and a half cups of cucumbers as a serving (since they’re basically all water), making them great for mindless munching.

Per 1/2-cup serving: 33kJ, 0g fat (0 g sat), 2g carbs, 1g sugar, 1mg sodium, 0g fibre, 0g protein

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich source of the carotenoid lycopene, which can help protect the skin against ultraviolet rays (but nope, it can’t replace SPF), strengthen bones and even prevent asthma. And the low-sugar fruit is low in carbohydrates, too.

Per one-cup serving: 133kJ, 0g fat (0g sat), 7g carbs, 5g sugar, 9mg sodium, 2g fibre, 2g protein

Squash

While most squash varieties have a rep for being starchy, they offer way more benefits than other starchy carbs like bread and potatoes. Technically a fruit, according to Hortman, their fibre can help stabilise blood sugar levels while slowing down digestion – keeping the intestinal tract healthy and keeping you full for longer.

Per one-cup serving: 263kJ, 0g fat (0g sat), 16g carbs, 3g sugar, 6mg sodium, 3g fibre, 1.5g protein

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.com

Image credit: iStock