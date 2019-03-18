You are eating more sugar than you think and it will affect your heart Thinking that you are not at risk for heart disease and that you don't eat too much sugar? Our nutritional expert tells us the scary truth.

On average your heart beats 100 000 times per day, 36 million times a year, which is an average of 3 billion heart beats during the average lifetime. The blood pumped by the heart provides your body with the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function. A healthy heart is the key to longevity.

If you think that you are not at risk for heart disease, think again.

Cardiovascular disease is on the rise in South Africa. With 18% of death caused by heart disease and stroke with 225 fatalities daily, it is likely you or someone you know is at risk of stroke, hypertension or coronary heart disease.

When excessive sugar intake is not so sweet

In our modern-day environment if you are not actively pursuing a diet that improves health, you will by default eat a diet that promotes disease. One of the big contributing factors that negatively impact health is an excessive sugar intake.

The World Health Organization recognises the impact of excessive free sugar in the diet and recommends limiting the intake to 5% of your total daily energy requirement. For an 1800 calorie diet, this equates to only four to five teaspoons (23g) per day. This not only take the added sugar in consideration but also all hidden sugars in food.

Understanding the impact of sugar.

Free sugar in our diet is digested into glucose molecules and absorbed into the blood stream. This glucose stimulates the release of the hormone insulin which triggers cells in the body to absorb the glucose to use as energy or to be stored as glycogen in the liver. When glucose levels are consistently high, insulin is chronically elevated leading to increased storage of fat, elevated triglycerides, inflammation as well as damage to the endothelial (inner) lining of the blood vessels.

All these abnormalities increase the risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. An additional problem that occur with constantly consuming sugary and flour- based foods is that the cells in our body become damaged. The clinical term for this damage is oxidative stress, which results in an inflammatory response. This oxidative stress cycle with high inflammation is one of the leading contributing factors that affect the health and elasticity of the blood vessels responsible to provide oxygen and nutrients to all the body cells and organs such as your heart.

How to identify sugar where you wouldn’t expect it

We are often unaware of the sugar content of foods as it is added to many processed foods such as sauces, breakfast cereals, health and energy bars, yoghurt, milky drinks, instant coffee, flavoured coffee sachets and rusks.

For example, did you know that a 340ml can of cold drink contain seven teaspoons of sugar and a 50g chocolate bar six teaspoons of sugar?

Fortunately, in South Africa food labelling laws dictate that food items are required to display this information. Start reading food labels and comparing food products. When reading labels remember that every 4g of sugar on a label indicate that there is an equivalent of one teaspoon of sugar in the drink. By looking at the per 100g/ml column on a label you can easily compare similar products to make healthier choices. The general rule is that products should contain less than 10g sugar/100g food product.

Fresh fruit is not the sugar trap it’s made out to be

The sugar in fruit is called fructose. When we consume whole fruit, this fructose is trapped within a food matrix that contain fibre, which slows the release of glucose in the blood stream. In addition, fructose follows a longer metabolic pathway as it needs to be converted into glucose by the liver before it enters the blood stream. Therefore, eating whole fresh fruit in portion-controlled amounts has health benefits. Unfortunately, all fruit juices (even freshly squeezed) lacks the necessary fibre and causes spikes in glucose and a high consumption can lead to increases in triglyceride production, which is not good for heart health and therefore should be avoided.

What diet is best for heart health

Research found the Mediterranean diet as one of the heathiest dietary patterns to support optimal heart health and has been listed as the best diet to follow in 2019 by the American Academy of Nutrition. Those living in Mediterranean regions have followed this dietary pattern for decades showed a remarkably low incidence of heart disease. The diet promotes the intake of fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, wholegrains and seafood with moderate amounts of fat from extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds. The cardiovascular benefits are derived from much lower levels of saturated fat, less red meat intake and reduced refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and sugar.

5 tips to minimise your sugar intake

1. Eat healthy food

Eat a healthy balanced diet that includes lots of fresh vegetables, fruit, lean proteins such as fish and legumes, wholegrain starches (fibre content more than 6g per 100g) and healthy unsaturated fats found in plant oils.

2. Limit sugar in hot beverages

Cut down on the number of teaspoons of sugar you add to tea and coffee. Sugar is a learnt taste and it is very manageable to reduce sugar intake by slowly reducing how much you add into your morning mug of coffee or honey in your herbal tea.

3. Check the label

Read labels to become aware of added sugars in sauces, salad dressings, tinned soups, cakes and biscuits. Select foods with a lower sugar amount.

4. Don't drink your sugar

Avoid high sugary drinks such as sports drinks, iced teas, cordials, all soft drinks, milkshakes and fruit juices.

5. Get creative

Avoid flavoured waters and freshen your summer drinks by adding lemon, cucumber, mint or fresh berries and give the sugary options the boot.

Image credit: iStock