11 June 2018

We decode 3 popular diets – here are the pros and cons

A guide on the paleo, low-fat vegetarian and Mediterranean diets made easy.

There is never a shortage of various and conflicting diets making their rounds and leaving you wondering just what foods you are allowed to eat. Here is a guide to each with pros, cons and steals, starting with the Paleo eating plan.

Paleo

Plant foods, healthy foods, no processed foods, lean meats

Pros: It’s simple, minimises processed foods and emphasises plant foods and lean meats.

Cons: Restricts diary and wholegrains.

Steal this: Avoid stuff in wrappers, refined and processed foods tend to be caloric but not satiating, reports a recent Harvard University Study. Paleo fans snack on nuts and seeds, a smart strategy given that a new study from Spain reveals that nut’s and seed’s healthy fat content may help make you feel full.

Low-fat vegetarian

Plant foods, no processed foods, wholegrains and seafood

Pros: Promotes vegetables and fish, but restricts fat.

Cons: Lean meats like chicken, which may boost satiety levels, are limited; and so are healthy monounsaturated fats.

Steal this: Incorporating more fibre into your diet with more vegetables, wholegrains and legumes is a proven way to help you lose more weight.

Mediterranean

Plant foods, healthy fats, no processed foods, wholegrains, seafood

Pros: Emphasises healthy fats, like olive oil and whole foods, such as produce, wholegrains and fish.

Cons: Low on red meat.

Steal this: A landmark study in the International Journal of Obesity found that men who eat three servings a week of fish (like cod) or fatty fish (salmon) lose more weight on a diet than those who don’t. But why stop at three?

