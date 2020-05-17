WATCH | Your breakfast may be causing you stress Food for thought... the breakfast you choose can contribute to soaring stress levels during these uncertain times.

Stringr

Did you know that what you put into your body first thing in the morning can contribute to your stress levels? Here's why. Take a look at what you should avoid when you want to curb your stress levels.

Image credit: iStock