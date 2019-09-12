advertisement
12 September 2019

WATCH: The many benefits of a low-carb diet

Low-carb living brings is with it many benefits and may be here to stay. Here's everything you need to know before going on a low-carb diet.

Stringr

Many people have found weight-loss by ditching the carbs, but that's not all there is to it when it comes to the low-carb diet, explains Ali Webster, associate director at Nutrition Communications.

Image: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

5 reasons to love avocados

2018-10-14 07:00
advertisement

Live healthier

Heart health »

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

Diet & Nutrition »

8 benefits of gherkin juice that will make you want to drink some ASAP

Goodbye, salt craving.

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 