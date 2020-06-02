02 June 2020
WATCH | 5 ways to naturally boost your immune system
SA's winter is coming. Not only are we in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we are also awaiting our southern hemisphere flu season. Here is how you can boost your immune system.
As we near the colder months in the southern hemisphere, we have a double-threat: Covid-19 and the usual seasonal flu. Not only should you be keeping your physical distance and practice stringent hygiene measures, but you should also be looking after your body. Keep your immune system strong by adding these natural solutions to your daily routine.
