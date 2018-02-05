QUIZ: Which food contains more sugar? Do you really know how much sugar you consume daily? The amount of sugar in some of these common foods might surprise you.

Do you know how much sugar you eat per day?

It's easy to associate sugar with obvious culprits such as sweets, chocolate and soft drinks, but what about added sugars in everything from cereal to yoghurt?

Too much added sugar can lead to health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, and weight gain.

But we also need to keep in mind that sugars differ – the natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables are not the same as added sugars.

Eating an apple, for example, will add natural sugar and fibre to your diet. An apple is a much better source of energy than apple juice.

We need natural sugars in our diets to supply us with energy. However, the quantity of sugar that any person should consume will depend on their total energy needs. An active young person will consume more than a sedentary older person.

An important disclaimer: The amount of sugar for each food item is based on the average for that specific size and should be used as a rough guideline. The sugar content may vary depending on size and brand.

It is always a good idea to check food labels. If you are unsure about your daily sugar intake, don't hesitate to consult a registered dietitian.



