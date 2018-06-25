Is sushi really that healthy? Depending on what type of sushi you order, it might not be as healthy as you think.

You’ve seen the Instagram quotes: You had me at sushi. Soy happy together. Keep calm and eat sushi. Corny, sure, but it’s all good because sushi = fish = totally healthy.

That’s true – for the most part. But certain rolls (ahem: the fried and mayo-laden Kamikaze roll) are closer to French fries in nutrition, says registered dietician Jessica Perez.

Not a big deal once in a while – but if you didn’t intend for your seaweed salad to come with a side of saturated fat, disturbing nonetheless.

Read more: 4 things you should never order from the sushi menu

So is sushi healthy?

Yes, Perez says… but again, it really depends on what you order.

Aim for a serving of fatty fish like salmon at least once a week, she says. Fatty fish contains memory-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, so it gets a big thumbs up from most registered dietitians.

But there’s a catch: You should be mindful of your intake of fatty fish like tuna and mackerel, which tend to be higher in mercury. Mercury, of course, is linked to birth defects and can be toxic if consumed at high levels –although some of these fears have been overblown.

Perez recommends only having one or two tuna rolls, and getting the rest of your protein from shrimp, eel or scallops.

The other downside of sushi: One roll can contain up to one cup of rice, according to Perez. Yeah, that’s a lot.

White rice doesn’t have much fibre, and it can really spike your blood sugar (leading to a crash and probably cravings). So you really don’t want to eat more than a cup and a half of rice total all day – and no more than two-thirds a cup at a time, she says.

Ask for fibre-rich brown rice when eating out or swap the white stuff for cauliflower rice or quinoa when you’re making sushi at home.

Of course, if you’re immunosuppressed (undergoing chemo, coping with an autoimmune disease or pregnant) you should steer clear of raw fish altogether. Raw foods carry a slightly higher risk of passing along a bacterial infection, according to Perez. Cooked fish is still on the table, though.

Read more: What 9 nutritionists eat when they’re really damn stressed

Healthy sushi options

The fewer crunchy and creamy add-ons, the better. Swap the spicy mayo for a side of pickled ginger for a similar zing. It’s lower in fat, plus the health benefits of ginger are real.

Here are some great options to order:

The California Roll, which includes clean ingredients like avocado, crab and cucumber.

The Vegetarian Roll, which can include tofu, avocado and a variety of fresh vegetables like carrot and bell pepper.

Sashimi, which is a plain slice of raw fish, or nigiri, which comes with a base of rice (brown is better).

Perez says rolls like these should be avoided (or treated as an occasional indulgence):

Anything which is fried on the outside.

The Kamikaze Roll, which is loaded with mayo and tempura.

The Philadelphia Roll, which contains cream cheese (you’re better off getting your calcium from less processed sources).

Tempura or panko rolls, which are just fried filler.

“Get a salmon roll, a veggie roll and California roll, and that’ll be plenty,” Perez says.

The bottom line: There’s room for sushi in your diet – in moderation. Consider limiting rolls that are fried or filled with other high-kilojoule ingredients.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.com

Image credit: iStock