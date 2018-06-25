Is sushi really that healthy?

You’ve seen the Instagram quotes: You had me at sushi.
Soy happy together. Keep calm and eat sushi. Corny, sure, but it’s all good
because sushi = fish = totally healthy.
That’s
true – for the most part. But certain rolls (ahem: the fried and mayo-laden
Kamikaze roll) are closer to French fries in nutrition, says registered
dietician Jessica Perez.
Not
a big deal once in a while – but if you didn’t intend for your seaweed salad to
come with a side of saturated fat, disturbing nonetheless.
So is sushi healthy?
Yes,
Perez says… but again, it really depends on what you order.
Aim
for a serving of fatty fish like salmon at least once a week, she says. Fatty
fish contains memory-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, so it gets a big thumbs up
from most registered dietitians.
But
there’s a catch: You should be mindful of your intake of fatty fish like tuna
and mackerel, which tend to be higher in mercury. Mercury, of course, is linked
to birth defects and can be toxic if consumed at high levels –although some
of these fears have been overblown.
Perez
recommends only having one or two tuna rolls, and getting the rest of your
protein from shrimp, eel or scallops.
The
other downside of sushi: One roll can contain up to one cup of rice, according
to Perez. Yeah, that’s a lot.
White
rice doesn’t have much fibre, and it can really spike your blood sugar (leading
to a crash and probably cravings). So you really don’t want to eat more than a
cup and a half of rice total all day – and no more than two-thirds a cup at a
time, she says.
Ask for fibre-rich brown rice when eating out or swap
the white stuff for cauliflower rice or quinoa when you’re making sushi at
home.
Of
course, if you’re immunosuppressed (undergoing chemo, coping with an autoimmune
disease or pregnant) you should steer clear of raw fish altogether. Raw foods
carry a slightly higher risk of passing along a bacterial infection, according
to Perez. Cooked fish is still on the table, though.
Healthy sushi options
The
fewer crunchy and creamy add-ons, the better. Swap the spicy mayo for a side of
pickled ginger for a similar zing. It’s lower in fat, plus the health
benefits of ginger are real.
Here
are some great options to order:
The California Roll, which includes clean
ingredients like avocado, crab and cucumber.
The Vegetarian Roll, which can include tofu,
avocado and a variety of fresh vegetables like carrot and bell pepper.
Sashimi, which is a plain slice of raw fish,
or nigiri, which comes with a base of rice (brown is better).
Perez
says rolls like these should be avoided (or treated as an occasional indulgence):
- Anything which is fried on the outside.
- The Kamikaze Roll, which is loaded with mayo and
tempura.
- The Philadelphia Roll, which contains cream cheese
(you’re better off getting your calcium from less processed sources).
- Tempura or panko rolls, which are just fried filler.
“Get
a salmon roll, a veggie roll and California roll, and that’ll be plenty,” Perez
says.
The
bottom line: There’s room for sushi in your diet – in moderation. Consider
limiting rolls that are fried or filled with other high-kilojoule ingredients.
