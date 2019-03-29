Here’s what NOT to do if you think you have a food addiction

If you suspect you have a
serious food addiction, you could make matters worse by trying to fix it
yourself. For starters, science has looked into impulsive binge-eaters and have
come up with startling discoveries.
Per a study from the Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior (SSIB) Yale
University, the food you eat could predispose you to the condition since highly
processed foods create a pattern of dependence. Plus, another study found that people with
addictive-like eating behaviour have similar brain activity patterns to
substance abusers.
It’s no surprise then, that treatment options are similar to
traditional options. If you suspect you’re struggling with food addiction, make
sure you see a professional and incorporate these tips:
Don’t starve yourself
You’ll just get hangry – prompting you to reach for the
starchiest, most sugary treat in the largest portion.
Stop when you’re full
And only eat when you’re hungry. Can’t control your urges?
Psychotherapy is a useful tool in managing your habits.
Ditch stress
If you eat your feelings, a smart way to curb overeating is
by removing the stressful thing from your life. Re-evaluate what’s causing
strain and try to minimise or remove it.
Go work out
Not only does exercise help with weight loss, but it also releases
a healthy dose of dopamine in the way that a pot of mac and cheese won’t.
Information courtesy of ILiveLite.co.za
This
article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.
Image credit: iStock
Michelle October