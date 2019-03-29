advertisement
Updated 29 March 2019

Here’s what NOT to do if you think you have a food addiction

A study found that people with addictive-like eating behaviour have similar brain activity patterns to substance abusers.

If you suspect you have a serious food addiction, you could make matters worse by trying to fix it yourself. For starters, science has looked into impulsive binge-eaters and have come up with startling discoveries.

Per a study from the Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior (SSIB) Yale University, the food you eat could predispose you to the condition since highly processed foods create a pattern of dependence. Plus, another study found that people with addictive-like eating behaviour have similar brain activity patterns to substance abusers.

Read more: If you answer yes to these questions, you may have a food addiction

It’s no surprise then, that treatment options are similar to traditional options. If you suspect you’re struggling with food addiction, make sure you see a professional and incorporate these tips:

Don’t starve yourself

You’ll just get hangry – prompting you to reach for the starchiest, most sugary treat in the largest portion.

Stop when you’re full

And only eat when you’re hungry. Can’t control your urges? Psychotherapy is a useful tool in managing your habits.

Read more: These may be the most addictivefoods, according to science

Ditch stress

If you eat your feelings, a smart way to curb overeating is by removing the stressful thing from your life. Re-evaluate what’s causing strain and try to minimise or remove it.

Go work out

Not only does exercise help with weight loss, but it also releases a healthy dose of dopamine in the way that a pot of mac and cheese won’t.

Information courtesy of ILiveLite.co.za

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.

Image credit: iStock

Michelle October

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

5 reasons to love avocados

2018-10-14 07:00
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 