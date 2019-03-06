Can you drink black coffee while fasting or not?

There are a few agreed-upon
pleasures in life: Food is definitely one of them, coffee’s a close second,
followed by photos of Ryan Gosling doing literally anything.
Intermittent fasting – while, yeah, can help with weight loss – takes
away one of those pleasures for hours on end (if you’re doing the 16:8 diet, for example, you go 16 hours each
day without food).
So here’s my question: You can look at all the Ryan Gosling photos
you want in that 16-hour fasting time frame ... but that won’t satiate you (no
offence, Ryan). So can you at least have coffee, or does the world
continue to be a cruel and unusual place?
Can you have coffee while fasting?
Good news: You can have coffee in the morning – as long as your
coffee doesn’t have calories, says Abbey Sharp, dietitian and blogger at
Abbey’s Kitchen. That means you need to drink it black. “You cannot add sugar
or dairy because that would add calories, fat, sugar, and therefore stop the
fast,” she says. (FYI: Liquid calories count during fasting, too.)
If you can’t stomach black coffee (and tbh, not everyone can),
no-calorie sweeteners like Stevia can help you out; they’re still allowed while
fasting because they don’t impact insulin or blood-sugar levels, says Sharp.
So, coffee lovers can officially breathe a sigh of relief – but
there is something you should keep in mind: Coffee on an empty stomach can
irritate your gut and worsen symptoms of heartburn or irritable bowel syndrome,
says Sharp. Even more: “Having coffee on an empty stomach may also amplify any
feeling of jitteriness and anxiety because it’s absorbed much faster,” she
says. But that’s only a possibility since coffee affects everyone
differently.
And even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you don’t have to solely
stick to water while intermittent fasting; any calorie-free drinks – like
sparkling water, black tea, and even your fave sparkling flavoured water
is totally fair game, says Sharp.
So it looks like you can resume your daily routine of checking
Ryan Gosling’s social media accounts over a cup of coffee. Wait ... is that just
me?
This article was originally
published on www.womenshealthmag.com
Image credit: iStock
Amber Brenza