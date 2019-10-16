Are you eating more calories than you think? Throughout each day, you're bombarded by extra calories that never get recorded. And the result could sabotage your weight-loss diet.

You've worked hard to curb mindless eating by not watching TV with a bag of chips in your lap, and you log everything you do eat in your smartphone app. But you could still be taking in more calories than you realise.

The fact is that throughout each day, you're bombarded by sneaky sources of extra calories that never get recorded in that journal of yours. And the result could sabotage your weight-loss diet or add unwanted weight. For instance, your office could be a diet war zone if bowls of candy sit on every other desk. That nibbling adds up, so swear off these caloric pit stops. The same goes for the lollipop bowl at your bank or dry cleaners.

Be careful at home

Go "hands-free" on the free samples at your favourite food stores – those tiny cups of mac and cheese and doughnut holes can add up as you walk the aisles.

Be careful at home, too. Are you a repeat taste tester when cooking? Even if your recipes are healthy, every spoonful that passes your lips has calories, so limit yourself to one or two, or spread the wealth and let other family members taste-test for you.

Finally, resign from the clean-plate club. Stop finishing off the last bites on your child's plate or in serving bowls. If you can't bear to throw out bits of food, wrap up all leftovers. Even better, ask a non-dieting member of your household to do it for you so that you won't be tempted.

Image credit: iStock

