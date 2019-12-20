5 top weight-loss tips of 2019 Do you want to kick off 2020 in a healthy way? These top nutrition tips may be a good place to start.

It’s okay to treat yourself during the festive season. But if you feel like you want to eat a bit healthier and shed some excess weight in the new year, these articles may be just what you need.

1. Give up one bad habit such as soft drinks

A healthier lifestyle and weight loss don't have to equate to a major overhaul of your fridge and pantry, or some fad diet – it can begin with ditching one bad habit. Soft drinks are loaded with sugar and we often drink our extra kilojoules without realising it. A good resolution is to swop the sugary stuff for hydrating, refreshing drinks such as herbal teas and sparkling water with fruit slices. This article has more tips to help you.

2. Focus on losing the belly fat

Entering the new year with a bit of excess fat around the tummy? Not only may you feel like your trousers are a bit tighter, but fat around the belly might be bad for your health. Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, is linked to increased inflammation and other chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and type-2 diabetes according to a previous Health24 article. These tips provide a simple explanation on how to shift that stubborn belly fat.

3. Don’t be scared of lifting weights at the gym

You’ve signed that gym contract, and now the monthly debit order is a constant reminder of empty promises to yourself. Don’t despair, though, tackling a new, effective routine in the gym can be daunting. If you have been avoiding the weights section and simply slaved away on the treadmill without seeing any real results, this may be why. It may be tricky to know where to start. This beginner’s guide to weight training will guide you, making your next trip to the gym more effective.

4. Eat for health, not for vanity

Losing weight isn’t simply about tipping the needle on the scale and looking better in a pair of jeans. Excess weight can also affect your health, which includes your cholesterol. Embarking on a health journey isn’t about cutting out all foods and starving yourself, but including foods that are great for your overall health as well. Make it your new year’s resolution to visit the doctor for a general check-up to monitor your cholesterol. And if the number is a bit high, be sure to include foods that can actually lower your cholesterol.

5. Eat breakfast

This is easier said than done, especially when we are busy and we don’t know what to eat. But doctors swear by these two-ingredient breakfasts that are simple, filling and nutritious. Have a look and start finding your own combinations for a healthy breakfast.

Image credit: iStock