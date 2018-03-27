advertisement
27 March 2018

What do your toilet cleaner and potato chips have in common?

The need for a longer shelf life has led to the use of chemicals in the production of potato chips - one of which is also found in your toilet cleaner.

0

Potato chips were famously created in 1853 when George Crum, a chef, became frustrated with a customer who sent back fried potatoes for being too thick.

In his anger, and to spite the patron, Crum sliced the potatoes paper thin, fried them and unintentionally became the creator of the potato chip we know today.

However, a lot of has changed since those humble beginnings. Growing demand and technological advancement have led among other things to the introduction of chemicals in the production of potato chips.

Careful monitoring

One of the chemicals is sodium bisulfite, which is used to inhibit bacterial growth on fruits and vegetables, some seafood and wine.

It is also found in toilet cleaner. Yes, that's right, toilet cleaner. Sodium bisulfite is used in most toilet cleaning agents and dishwasher products, but in a larger quantity than found in potato chips.

Sodium bisulfite works by releasing sulphur dioxide gas, which inhibits bacterial growth while preventing discoloration caused by chemical reactions. Its use in potato chips is to increase their shelf-life and bleach out discolouration. 

When a chemical like sodium bisulfite is used in pharmaceutical preparations, personal hygiene products or as a food additive, it needs to be carefully monitored. 

Is it harmful? 

In potato chips, where it's found in microscopic quantities, sodium bisulfite is safe.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), however, stresses that sodium bisulfite must still be “used in accordance with good manufacturing practice”.

It can however not be used on (uncooked) fresh produce or be used in any foods that contain vitamin B1 as the sodium contained in the chemical destroys it.

Although the FDA recognises sodium bisulfite as a safe substance, there have been cases where it has caused strong adverse reactions in people.

Despite the potential risks involved, a satisfactory substitute has not yet been found.

Image credit: iStock 

Jemima Lewin

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

8 vital questions you should ask before trying to lose weight

2018-01-04 07:22
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Effects on your brain? »

5 ways to get more seafood into your diet Mercury in fish may raise ALS risk

Is it bad for your brain if you literally never eat fish?

Calling all grown-ass picky eaters!

Eeewwww! »

‘Why is my cough worse at night?’ SEE: When you cough, this is what happens to your body

Can you get sick if someone coughs on you?

The fine saliva mist emitted by a cough remains suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 