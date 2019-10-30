30 October 2019
WATCH: Top 10 disgusting beverage FAILS
Really, an antacid flavoured soda?
Feeling parched? You might wanna look elsewhere. For this list, we’ll be looking at a wide variety of beverages which fail to appeal for a number of reasons.
Image
credit: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.