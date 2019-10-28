28 October 2019
WATCH: Is tap water better for your body and wallet?
New research is suggesting tap water is a better choice for your body, your wallet, and the environment.
Stringr
Does your body really know the difference between tap water and bottled water?
Image credit: iStock
Stringr
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.