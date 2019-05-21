advertisement
21 May 2019

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: Is milk really a superfood?

What's really in our milk?

Does drinking milk guarantee healthy bones? Is the type of milk we’re drinking a trigger for certain diseases? What’s really in our milk?

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

5 reasons to love avocados

2018-10-14 07:00
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 