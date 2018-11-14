Cold brew vs iced coffee: What’s the difference?

Have you ever gone to a coffee shop and ordered iced
coffee, only to be given a cold brew? Or conversely, have you ever asked for
cold brew and been given a blank stare?
Yeah,
there’s definitely some confusion there.
Iced coffee vs. cold brew: Is there really a difference?
Actually,
yes – starting with how they’re made. Iced coffee is made similarly to regular
hot coffee. It’s brewed in small batches, says Morgan Berson, an Ontario-based
barista. It’s then chilled and poured over ice, or just poured straight over
ice.
Meanwhile,
“cold brew coffee is where you mix your grinds with cold water in a pot, let
them sit from 12 hours to a full day, and then you strain it,” says Amy
Shapiro, registered dietician and founder of Real Nutrition.
The
different brewing processes means that the flavour on each is pretty different.
In general, iced coffee (especially when chilled first), has a subtle,
cola-like acidic flavour, says Berson. Meanwhile, steeping coffee grounds in cold
water – as one does when making cold brew – tends to bring out the nuttier
notes of the coffee. Shapiro adds that cold brew is slightly less bitter or
acidic than regular iced coffee.
Is one healthier than the other?
Nutritionally,
they’re extremely similar – since at the end of the day, they are both just
different versions of the same thing.
And
remember, coffee generally comes with lots of benefits. Multiple studies link
coffee consumption to reduced incidences of depression, certain types
of cancer, and diabetes. A recent study from JAMA International
Medicine found your coffee addiction might help you live
longer than non-coffee drinkers. (Yay! More time on Earth to drink coffee!)
However,
there are two points in cold brew’s favour, says Shapiro:
Because it’s less bitter than iced coffee, Shapiro says
you may find yourself using less sugar and milk with cold brew.It’s less acidic than iced coffee, so cold brew may be easier to digest – especially
helpful if you have acid reflux disease or GERD. And less acid = less damage to
your tooth enamel.
The one big difference with cold brew: It often has
more caffeine than iced coffee. That’s because the cold brew grounds soak for
longer periods of time – adding more of that sweet, sweet stimulant to the
water. If you have a caffeine sensitivity, Shapiro says you’ll want to drink
less cold brew than you normally would iced coffee. You can always blend it
with half a cup of decaf iced coffee or add extra water if you just can’t quit.
The
bottom line: Choosing between iced coffee and cold brew is mostly about taste
preference – although cold brew might be easier on your tummy… if you can stand
the extra caffeine jolt.
