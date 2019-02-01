COMPETITION RULES: HEALTH24 R5 000 GIVEAWAY

ENTRY RULES



1 The promoter of this competition is Media24 Proprietary Limited, acting through its 24.com division ("24.com", "we" or "us").

2 The competition starts on 4 February 2019 and closes at 23h00 on 4 March 2019, unless otherwise informed by 24.com.

3 The competition is open to South African residents only.

4 Entrants must be over the age of 18.

5 The following persons are excluded from this competition:

5.1 a director, member, partner, employee or agent of, or consultant to 24.com or any other person who directly or indirectly controls or is controlled by 24.com; and



5.2 a supplier of goods or services in connection with this competition; and

5.3 the spouses, life partners, business partners or immediate family members of the parties referred to in 5.1 and 5.2.

6 If you have won a 24.com competition within the last 30 calendar days, you may not participate in this competition.

7 All entries must be made from one of our Platforms. Our "Platforms" refer to our websites, mobile sites, mobile apps or social media platforms where this competition is displayed or advertised. By clicking on the competition link on our Platforms, participants will be directed to the competition page where they will have to complete the Health24 SMASA Survey 2019, answer the survey questions and provide us with the information below.

8 In respect of each participant, the following complete, valid, true and correct information must be submitted:

8.1 full name and surname;

8.2 e-mail address;

8.3 cellphone number;

8.4 date of birth; and

8.5 gender.

9 In order to complete an entry, each participant must confirm his/her email address when prompted to do so. If you do not confirm your email address or if any of the information submitted is incomplete, incorrect or otherwise invalid, your entry will not be considered.

10 Your personal information will be used in accordance with the terms of our privacy policy http://www.media24.com/privacy/.

11 Only one entry per individual will be allowed.

12 All entries, duly completed, must be received by 24.com before the competition closing date and time. If not, such entry will not be eligible, regardless of the reason for the late receipt of the entry, including due to lost, late or misdirected mail; printing errors; server unavailability; or computer or any other electronic or telecommunications malfunction. All entries received that are mutilated, tampered with, or illegible will be void.

WINNER SELECTION

13 The prize winner will be selected randomly from valid participants and announced on or before 4 April 2019.

14 The winner's name may be published on the following sites and/or platforms: http://www.health24.com.

15 The winner will also be notified by means of the contact details provided to us on or before 4 April 2019 or as soon as possible thereafter.

16 You are hereby informed of your right to decline:

16.1 the use of your image in marketing material;

16.2 an invitation to participate in any marketing activity;

16.3 an invitation to be present when the draw is taking place or the winner is announced.

GENERAL RULES

17 Unless we make alternative arrangements with the winner, the prize will be deposited into the winner's bank account.

18 We may require the winner to provide us with additional information as we may reasonably require (like his/her banking details) in order to process and facilitate the payment of the cash prize and your acceptance and/or use of a prize.

19 The prize is non-transferable.

20 We reserve the right to cancel this competition, or to change the rules at our discretion or to change the prize at any time without notice to you.

21 Proof of identity will be required to collect the prize and we reserve the right to refuse payment or handing over of a prize to any potential winner who refuses to, or cannot, provide sufficient documentation to verify his/her identity.

22 The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

23 Income and other taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner.

24 You may not be awarded a prize if it is unlawful for us to supply such a prize to you.

25 No "automated" entries will be allowed and all entries must be made by a natural person manually on our Platforms where the competition is displayed.

26 If any entry has been made in any manner which in 24.com's discretion may provide an entrant with an unfair advantage over other entrants, unless these rules specifically allow such conduct, such entrant will be automatically disqualified from this and all future competitions run by 24.com.

PRIZE

The winner will be awarded a cash prize of R5,000 (five thousand Rand).