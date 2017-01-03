advertisement
Updated 03 January 2017

WATCH: The one thing you can do for yourself this year

The best part? There’s hardly any effort involved at all.

0

Like the idea of making your own fresh fruit and veg juices or smoothies, but just can’t see yourself waking up an hour early to wash and chop your way to virtuousness? Woolies understands. They’ve got a range of five different juice packs containing your favourite flavour combos of washed and chopped fruit and veg.

Grab the Red juice-mix pack, for a beetroot, apple and mint sensation; the Seasonal Green pack, if you like the sound of apple, pineapple, cucumber and granadilla; the Green pack, for an apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, lemon zest and mint combo, or the Orange pack, filled with carrots, pineapple, lemon and ginger. Simply pop into your juicer or whizz up in a blender with some plain yoghurt, sip and pat yourself on the back.

 

Get your daily fruit and veg fix by stocking up on Woolies’ Easy to Juice packs.

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Routine antibiotics do not belong on your braai. These do.

2016-09-12 06:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

To exercise or not? »

4 things people do wrong on sick leave Why it’s still worth getting the flu vaccine this year in SA

Should you exercise when you have a cold or flu?

Studies indicate that if you exercise regularly, as opposed to leading a sedentary lifestyle, you will be less prone to illness.

Get your groove back! »

Get your move on! Morning run? 5 exercises to start your summer fitness regime

6 easy ways to make your workout fun again

Some inspiration to make sure your workout routine don't become tedious.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 