advertisement
18 January 2017

Where do the world’s most compassionate people live?

Where do the world’s most compassionate people live? In a recent study, psychologists at Michigan State University in the USA compiled the first-of-its-kind list ranking countries by empathy. They analysed the results of a large online survey which evaluated participants’ compassion for others and their tendency to consider other people’s point of view. The top three countries were Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Peru while Lithuania occupied the lowest rank in the 63-country list. With the same empathy score as Brazil and Russia, South Africa was placed in 52nd position.

0

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

The single mom standing in the face of wildfire

2017-01-18 15:56
Partner content
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

How loud is too loud? »

Heal your hearing Pain relievers linked to hearing loss in women FDA approves balloon device to clear Eustachian tube

SEE: Interesting facts about hearing loss

Our ears perform quite a complex job – not only are they responsible for helping us hear, they also assist with balance.

Get back into your healthy habits »

7 beach sports to keep you active 7 reasons to start running Here's how to get yourself back into exercise after a break

5 ways to kickstart your fitness routine in 2017

With the festive season at an end, getting back into your fitness routine should be a breeze with these five steps.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 