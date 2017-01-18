Where do the world’s most compassionate people live? Where do the world’s most compassionate people live? In a recent study, psychologists at Michigan State University in the USA compiled the first-of-its-kind list ranking countries by empathy. They analysed the results of a large online survey which evaluated participants’ compassion for others and their tendency to consider other people’s point of view. The top three countries were Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Peru while Lithuania occupied the lowest rank in the 63-country list. With the same empathy score as Brazil and Russia, South Africa was placed in 52nd position.

advertisement