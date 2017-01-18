Home > Newsletters > Daily: Love or hate Earth Hour? > Daily Dose: SEE: Breast cancer – A lump is not the only sign > Health-in-Motion 18 January 2017 Where do the world’s most compassionate people live? Where do the world’s most compassionate people live? In a recent study, psychologists at Michigan State University in the USA compiled the first-of-its-kind list ranking countries by empathy. They analysed the results of a large online survey which evaluated participants’ compassion for others and their tendency to consider other people’s point of view. The top three countries were Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Peru while Lithuania occupied the lowest rank in the 63-country list. With the same empathy score as Brazil and Russia, South Africa was placed in 52nd position. 0 NEXT ON HEALTH24X The single mom standing in the face of wildfire 2017-01-18 15:56 Partner content More: Daily Dose: SEE: Breast cancer – A lump is not the only signHealth-in-Motion advertisement Other news News Health of the Nation Survey Lifestyle SEE: Breast cancer – A lump is not the only sign Fitness Why you shouldn't use your cell phone while exercising Medical Postpartum depression can also affect dads Medical High blood pressure may be a benefit to seniors Diet and nutrition Monkey study shows calorie restriction may extend life From our sponsors Sun protection for all children Understanding your sunscreen The science behind cosmeceuticals Do you know these 5 facts about skincare? Live healthier How loud is too loud? » Heal your hearing Pain relievers linked to hearing loss in women FDA approves balloon device to clear Eustachian tube SEE: Interesting facts about hearing loss Our ears perform quite a complex job – not only are they responsible for helping us hear, they also assist with balance. Get back into your healthy habits » 7 beach sports to keep you active 7 reasons to start running Here's how to get yourself back into exercise after a break 5 ways to kickstart your fitness routine in 2017 With the festive season at an end, getting back into your fitness routine should be a breeze with these five steps.